Telangana Chief Minister's allegation is election motivated There is no question of cheating the people of the state: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Telangana: Allegations by the Chief Minister of Telangana that guarantee schemes are not being properly implemented in Karnataka are electorally motivated and far from the truth. There is no question of cheating the people of Karnataka state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that all the five guarantees given by the Congress party will be implemented for 5 years.



He visited Telangana state on Sunday and spoke at a campaign event of the Congress party. The Congress party came to power in the state of Karnataka in May. He said that on May 20, when we assumed power, the cabinet meeting decided to implement the five guarantees given by the Congress and the relevant government orders were issued on the same day.

Women's Appreciation for Shakti Yojana





Our first guarantee, Shakti Yojana, which provides free travel facility to women, was implemented from June 11. Yesterday, the state celebrated the successful implementation of Shakti Yojana where 100.47 crore women traveled for free. Every day 60 lakh women travel free of cost in government buses in the state irrespective of caste and religion. All categories of women, including labourers and workers, are benefiting from the scheme and have expressed their appreciation for it. The Chief Minister of Telangana is lying about the Karnataka government in the wake of the elections. But he questioned why the other parties here are telling lies.



Among the Congress's five guarantees was the promise of 10 kg of rice under the Anna bhagya Yojana. A request was submitted to the central government to provide an additional 5 kg of rice for its implementation. But the central government did not respond to this request of the state. So instead of 5 kg of rice, the government decided to give that amount to the people. In this regard, Rs 700 is being given to each beneficiary account of Rs 4.37 crore, he said.

The Gruha Jyothi scheme has been implemented from July 2023 itself, and free electricity is being provided to every house of the state up to 200 units. He said that 10 percent more units are being added to the average of 12 months electricity consumption.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, 1.14 crore elder women of the house are being given Rs 2000 each. He said that the registration of this scheme is going on continuously and women can get the benefit of the scheme without any hindrance.

Yuvanidhi Yojana will be implemented with the objective of empowering the unemployed youth of the state. For 2 years Rs 3000 per month will be given to the youth who have graduated in the year 2022-23, and for 2 years Rs 1500 per month to the youth who have got diploma degree. Apart from this, skill development training is also provided to the youth. This scheme will be implemented from January 2024. Karnataka government has implemented five guarantee schemes within one year. He said that this year, all the guarantee schemes are costing around Rs 38,000 crores.

BJP has not fulfilled its manifesto promises

In the state of Karnataka, we have done as the Congress party has promised. Earlier too, out of 165 promises made by the Congress government, 158 promises were fulfilled. But though the BJP government has made a lot of promises in its manifesto, it has fulfilled only 10% of its promises during its tenure of 2019-2023. It is true that the promises made in the BJP manifesto released by Prime Minister Modi have not been fulfilled. Therefore, the allegations made by the opposition parties against the Congress government in the state are election motivated and are far from the truth, he said.

Economy of the state is strong

Prime Minister Modi in his election speech in Rajasthan has stated he will not implement Karnataka guarantee schemes. And he criticized that the economy of the state will slow down. His words are far from the truth, the economy of the state is strong and there is no shortage of grants. Therefore, the Congress party will definitely win in Telangana state and will come to power. He said that the Congress will fulfill the six guarantees given by the party in Telangana and the people of Telangana should not have any doubts about this.