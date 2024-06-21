Telangana: Choppadandi MLA's Wife dies by suicide

In a tragic incident, Rupadevi, the wife of Karimnagar District Choppadandi Congress MLA Medipalli Satyam, was found dead in her residence in Panchsheela Colony, Alwal, Hyderabad on Thursday evening. The reasons behind her suicide are yet to be determined.

The family reportedly had visited various religious shrines including Tirumala with their relatives. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have registered a case. Rupadevi's body was taken to a private hospital in Kompally after committing suicide.



The news of her tragic death has shocked the local community and left many wondering about the circumstances that led to this devastating outcome.

