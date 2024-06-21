Live
- Youth Congress Protests NEET And NET Exam Conduct Outside Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Residence
- YS Jagan Takes Oath as MLA in Assembly, greets members
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail In Liquor Policy Case
- Microsoft Issues Critical Wi-Fi Vulnerability in Windows: Act Now
- CSC sets Sept deadline for custom-milled rice delivery
- NEET fiasco: Congress demands PM to conduct all-party meeting
- CM Chandrababu and Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Take Oath as MLAs
- WB Foundation Day celebrations held in grand manner at Raj Bhavan
- Telangana: Choppadandi MLA's Wife dies by suicide
- Jewellery shop owner thwarts robbery attempt by burqa-clad men
Just In
Highlights
In a tragic incident, Rupadevi, the wife of Karimnagar District Choppadandi Congress MLA Medipalli Satyam, was found dead in her residence in Panchsheela Colony, Alwal, Hyderabad on Thursday evening.
In a tragic incident, Rupadevi, the wife of Karimnagar District Choppadandi Congress MLA Medipalli Satyam, was found dead in her residence in Panchsheela Colony, Alwal, Hyderabad on Thursday evening. The reasons behind her suicide are yet to be determined.
The family reportedly had visited various religious shrines including Tirumala with their relatives. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have registered a case. Rupadevi's body was taken to a private hospital in Kompally after committing suicide.
The news of her tragic death has shocked the local community and left many wondering about the circumstances that led to this devastating outcome.
