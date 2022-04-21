Telangana: Class 10 students found drinking liquor in a hostel of Mancherial, officials start probe

The class 10 students of the BC Boys' Hostel in the Dandepalli Mandal Centre of Mancherial District had found having liquor in the hostel. The district BC welfare officer on Wednesday ordered an investigation as selfie photos of students drinking beer went viral. The details of the incident, which came to light recently, are as follows. The chicken was cooked for students on Sunday the 17th of this month at the BC Boys' Hostel. With this, some students took dinner into the room.

On the other hand, with the help of local students, they fetched beer bottles, drank them in the living room, and took photos on their cell phones. As the photos went viral on WhatsApp groups, some youngsters posted on Twitter, along with WhatsApp, to the collector and superiors. District BC Welfare Officer Khaza Nazim Ali Afsar, who is aware of the matter, ordered an inquiry into the incident on Wednesday. Assistant BC Development Officer Bhagyavati visited the hostel and questioned Warden Mallesh and the staff. She said the report would be handed over to the higher authorities.

However, due to the lack of a dormitory building, a private school in the village is being rented out. It is alleged that the incident took place due to negligence on the part of the staff. As the hostel was in the middle of the house, the beer bottles were given by the local students. Meanwhile, the watchmen post is empty and the warden has reportedly left the hostel early on the day of the incident.

