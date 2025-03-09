Telangana CM alleges conspiracy to block 42 pc reservations for BCs

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that there is a deliberate conspiracy to block 42 per cent reservations for backward classes.

Stating that caste census data has been collected to strengthen policies for backward communities, he criticised opposition parties for attempting to distort caste-based statistics.

Addressing the All India Padmashali Mahasabha here on Sunday, he said his government acted with transparency in conducting caste census.

“We will not allow anyone to suppress the rights of backward communities. There is a deliberate conspiracy to block 42 per cent reservations for BCs, but we will stand firm against it," he declared.

He assured the Padmashali community that the government is committed to ensuring justice and fair representation for them.

Reiterating his government’s focus on empowering marginalised communities, the Chief Minister pledged unwavering support to provide economic, political, and employment opportunities for Padmashalis.

Revanth Reddy also assured all support to the handloom sector and the wavers. He announced awarding Rs 600 crore worth of handloom orders for 1.3 crore sarees to support weavers and promote the handloom sector. These sarees will be distributed among women's self-help groups.

He also announced establishing the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Telangana and naming it after former minister Konda Laxman Bapuji.

Paying rich tributes to the late leader and recalling his immense contributions to the Telangana movement, the CM announced renaming the Asifabad Medical College after Konda Laxman Bapuji.

The Chief Minister expressed disappointment that the previous government failed to honour Bapuji’s legacy upon his passing, a slight that the Padmashali community has not forgotten. Acknowledging the contributions of ‘Tiger’ Ale Narendra, another prominent leader in the Telangana movement, CM Reddy criticized past political manipulations that led to his marginalisation. He assured that under his leadership, Padmashalis would receive their rightful recognition and opportunities.

The state government will also support the construction of the Markandeya Bhavan in Sholapur with an allocation of Rs 1 crore to uphold Padmashali heritage, he added.