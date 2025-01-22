Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that global technology giant HCL Technologies Limited will establish a new tech center in Hyderabad, further strengthening the city’s position as a global IT hub. The announcement came after successful discussions with HCL Tech Global CEO and MD C. Vijayakumar during the World Economic Forum at Davos, where Telangana’s pavilion garnered significant attention.

State-of-the-Art Facility in Hi-Tech City

The upcoming center, spanning 3.2 lakh square feet in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, will focus on life sciences and financial services, along with advanced solutions in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. Recognized for its sustainability, the campus has received Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council.

This new facility is expected to create around 5,000 IT jobs, providing significant opportunities for local talent and further enhancing Hyderabad’s reputation as a technology hub.

Government’s Commitment to Growth

Speaking on the development, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed HCL’s expansion, emphasizing that it reinforces Hyderabad’s status as a global IT leader. He noted that this initiative is a testament to the city’s robust infrastructure and talent pool, which continue to attract world-class companies.

IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu highlighted the state government’s commitment to strengthening the technology and innovation ecosystem. He assured HCL representatives of full support in expanding the IT sector to tier-2 and tier-3 cities across Telangana, creating inclusive opportunities for growth and employment.

HCL’s Growing Footprint in Hyderabad

Since 2007, HCL Technologies has been delivering services to global clients from Hyderabad. With the addition of this new facility, HCL’s presence in the city will grow to five centers. HCL CEO Vijayakumar expressed confidence that the new center will bring advanced capabilities and further establish Hyderabad as a vital part of the company’s global network.

The center is scheduled to be inaugurated next month, marking a significant milestone in Telangana’s journey toward becoming a global IT powerhouse.