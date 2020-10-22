Telangana CM KCR calls on former Home Minister Naini Narshimha Reddy in hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday visited Apollo Hospitals and enquired about the health condition of former Home Minister and senior TRS leader Naini Narasimha Reddy.

The TRS leader was admitted to the corporate hospital after complaining about breath related ailments recently. His condition is stated to be critical as he was put on ventilator.

The CM KCR accompanied by TRS general secretary and MP J Santosh Kumar and another leader Sravan Kumar Reddy rushed to hospital this evening.

Doctors explained KCR the health condition of the veteran TRS leader. Earlier, TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao and other Ministers also visited ailing TRS leader.