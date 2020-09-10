Telangana CM KCR convenes party MPs meet today

Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convened a meeting with his party MPs on Thursday to finalise party strategy in the ensuing Parliament session.

A group of senior officials from other States were also invited to attend the meeting.



Pending State issues, the proposed reforms in the power sector by the Centre, injustice meted out to the States in the release of GST compensation and the demand for the increase of quota for STs in education and employment will be discussed in detail in the meeting.