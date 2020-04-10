Telangana CM KCR convenes special cabinet meeting tomorrow, to decide on lockdown

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a special state cabinet meeting here at Pragathi Bhavan at 3 PM on Saturday. The Special cabinet meeting will discuss at length the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus.

The cabinet may also discuss the need to extend the lockdown implemented to curtail the spread of the virus, state's economic situation, the future course of action, assistance given to the poor in the state and others who have migrated into the state, procurement of the agriculture produce including paddy and corn, the loss incurred due to the hail storm and other issues.

The efforts of the Telangana government to curb the coronavirus spread is yielding positive results with the decrease in the cases in the state. It is believed that the government is also planning to make a few more efforts to eradicate the virus completely including the extension of lockdown. The Chief Minister has also spoken to the prime minister Narendra Modi over the lockdown extension and is yet to confirmed after the cabinet meeting tomorrow.

The Telangana government used to get 400-450 crore profit every day but due to the lockdown, it slipped to Rs 1 crore. Considering all these factors, the government will decide over the extension of lockdown.