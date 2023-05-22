Telangana: CM KCR decides to regularise service of Junior Panchayat Secretaries

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to regularise the service of Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS). He has instructed Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultania to finalise the modalities in this regard.

The CM suggested that committees should be formed at the district level under the chairmanship of Collectors to assess the performance of junior panchayat secretaries in this regard. Apart from the district Collector, the committee will consists of additional Collector (local bodies), district forest officer, district SP or DCP members. A secretary-level or HOD-level officer from the State level will act as an observer.

At the State level, a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the principal secretary of the panchayati raj department. The proposal sent by the District Level Committee will be examined by the State Level Committee. The State-level committee will then send a report to the Chief Secretary.

The District Collectors have appointed junior panchayat secretaries on a temporary basis in some gram panchayats in the State. The CM also instructed that the process of filling up new junior panchayat secretaries in these places should be started at a later stage of the regularisation.

Ministers Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Deshapathi Srinivas, Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Balka Suman, Chief Advisor Somesh Kumar, Cm's Principal Secretary Narsing Rao, Government's Principal Advisor Rajiv Sharma, CS Shanti Kumari, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Finance Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Revenue Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal. Chief Minister's Secretary Bhupal Reddy, Information Department Special Commissioner Ashok Reddy and others were present.

