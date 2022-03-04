  • Menu
Telangana CM KCR leaves for Jharkhand

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday left for Jharkhand from New Delhi in a special flight

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday left for Jharkhand from New Delhi in a special flight. He will reach Jharkhand capital Ranchi shortly.

The Chief Minister scheduled his trip to Jharkhand to provide financial assistance to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in Galwan valley skirmish. It was on May 5, 2020, the Chinese and Indian troops engaged in aggressive melee along Sino-Indian border.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemanth Soren will also take part in the event at Ranchi.

The CM will hand over cheques worth Rs 10 lakh to martyr Kundankumar's wife Namrata Kumari and another martyr Ganesh Hansada mother Kapra Hansada.

After the end of the election code, the assistance will be provided to the families of martyrs in other states.

