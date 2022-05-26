Telangana CM KCR meets Deve Gowda, says will reveal a sensational news in three months

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president KCR, who is participating in various political programs at the national level, visited Karnataka on Thursday and met former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, his son, former CM of the state Kumaraswamy.

The chief minister later told the media that change in the country is inevitable and that huge changes would take place in the country in a few months.

KCR as always known said that he will tell sensational news in two or three months. "The weaker sections of the country are not happy," he said.

It is learned that KCR‌ discussed with Deve Gowda on the anti-people policies pursued by the Centre and the strategy to be followed to prevent the BJP from coming to power in the upcoming general elections.