Telangana CM KCR meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asks to allocate IPS officers

Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. It is learned that CM KCR, who is on a three-day visit to Delhi, met Prime Minister Modi yesterday. Recently now he has made appeals to Shah on various issues related to the state. The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes. In the meeting, KCR asked about the allocation of IPSs as well as some other issues.



CM KCR submitted a petition to review the IPS cadre in the wake of the increase in new districts and police commissioners. He explained that in the past there were 9 district police offices and 2 police commissionerates and now with the division of districts is done for ease of administration. He said 20 new district police offices and 9 police commissionerates have been set up; hence he the number of IPS officers should be increased.







The IPS cadre review was conducted in 2016. A total of 139 IPS posts, including 76 senior duty posts, were approved by the Union Home Ministry. Currently, with the formation of new districts and new mandal, a total of 195 IPS posts have been requested to be sanctioned along with 29 new senior duty posts.