Telangana CM KCR pats teachers for promoting plantation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday praised two teachers for promoting plantation at large scale in their respective institutions. While the CM was reviewing the Education department, names of two teachers cropped up.

These teachers are Sadasivaiah, a Botany Assistant Professor at Government Degree College in Jadcherla and Peer Mohammed Sheikh, Head Master, Government School at Pattiapaka in Dharmaram mandal in Pedapalli district.

The officers informed KCR that the two teachers have been growing trees in a big way on their campuses. The CM decided to give these teachers awards and encourage them. The CM also spoke on phone to Sadasivaiah who not only planted trees in large number on Jadcherla Degree College premises but also decided to create Telangana botanical garden there. He also instructed the officials concerned to release the required funds for the botanical garden.