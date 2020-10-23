Telangana CM KCR reviews R&R measures, power situation in flood-hit areas

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday directed the officials concerned to complete the relief and rehabilitation (R&R) measures in flood-hit Hyderabad on a war footing. The Chief Minister held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on the relief and rehabilitation measures being taken place in the city.

Officials of the Energy Department informed Chandrashekhar Rao that sub stations were damaged at 15 places due to floods and were repaired and restored. "At 1,080 places, 11 KV feeders were also damaged and restoration works are in full swing. In all, 1,215 transformers were damaged in the Greater Hyderabad, out of which 1,207 repaired. Due to floods in the Musi River, 1,145 transformers of the farm sector in the rural areas were also damaged out of which 386 of them were repaired and 759 are to be repaired. Of this, 586 transformers were submerged in the Musi water in Nalgonda, Bhongir and Suryapet.

A total of 1,299 electric poles were also damaged in Greater Hyderabad and they were repaired. Due to Musi floods, 5,335 poles were damaged in rural areas. Of this, 3,249 poles were repaired and repairs are going on for the rest of 2,086 poles," TSSPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy explained. Since it is dangerous to restore power supply to the areas submerged in water, the Chief Minister directed the officials restore power after draining the water out.

The Chief Minister said due to heavy rains and floods, water entered into the houses and damaged everything including the essential commodities, clothes etc., People were not in a position to even cook their meal. Hence, the government decided to extend Rs 10,000 to each affected family as an immediate financial assistance to them. The Chief Minister wanted to ensure that every day one lakh people get financial assistance.