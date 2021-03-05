Yadadri: Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, which is undergoing a massive make over, will have a Mirror Mandapam. This was decided after the inspection of the works and review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his day-long visit to the temple on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who learnt that about 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the works were completed, told the officials to complete the installation of lifts at guest houses and the bus depot be completed at the earliest. He expressed his unhappiness over the delay of such works. He said the government wants to inaugurate the temple sometime during May and hence the works need to be speeded up. The exact date will be decided later.

Special Chief Secretary to CMO Bhoopal Reddy was entrusted with the responsibility of the preparation of the complete plan for the Mirror Mandapam. This mandapam will have special lights and may give 3D effect. An official team would soon visit China to study the special lighting effects in one of the famous malls there. The CM also wanted creation of a special mandapam where retired priests and poor Brahmins can eke a living by taking voluntary donations from the devotees as was done at the Puri Jagannadh temple. For this purpose, KCR asked the officials to pay a visit to Puri.

He wanted electrification and illumination of the temple be made in such a way that the feeling of bhakti and joy should be awakened among devotees when they watch the temple even from a distance. He wanted sculptures to be placed at the temple complex depicting the Prahlada Charitam and Narasimha Charitham. KCR wanted roads leading to the queue lines be widened so that they should be on higher elevation and there will not be any obstructions at the main entrance.

It would then enable the devotees to watch Abhishekam and other pujas in the sanctum sanctorum without any problem even from a distance. The CM spoke at length with the shop-owners who are losing their livelihood due to widening of the roads. He assured them that they would be adequately compensated and would get spacious new shops like a showroom as compensation. He assured that they would be also given free house sites.