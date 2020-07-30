Telangana CM KCR suggests changes in Secretariat's design

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has suggested several changes in the design of the new Secretariat at a high level meeting attended by architects and top officials of the state Roads and Buildings departments.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials that all facilities to be created so that all should work comfortably. KCR said that in the new Secretariat, the chambers of Ministers, Chief Secretary, secretaries and advisors should have all the facilities.

The CM suggested that in all the floors, there should be a dining hall, meeting hall, place for the visitors, and parking for all the vehicles should be provided. State R & B Minister V Prashant Reddy was also present.