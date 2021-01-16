Telangana CM KCR thanked for saving Dargah lands

Hyderabad: Citing Supreme Court order, the management of Dargah HazrathSalar-e-Auliya, located at Hafeezpet, claimed that it was because of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,that the attached land of shrine was protected from encroachment. The State government approaching the Supreme Court over the issue and getting order in favour of Dargah speaks volume about the sincerity in protecting Wakf lands, they said.

Reacting to the recent statements made by senior BJP leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar who accused the Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao and family members of involving in the land scams of Hafeezpet, the Mutawalli and SajjadaNasheen Sultan Ahsan-ud-Daula termed the accusations as false and baseless. "Following order in favour of Katikaneni Praveen Kumar on August 11, 2020 by High Court, the State government appealed in Supreme Court, which on December 15 has quashed and set aside the orders passed by the division bench of High Court.

When the State government itself has knocked on the doors of Supreme Court and brought the orders against Praveen Kumar, then how the senior BJP leaders leveled the charges against the government as being hand in glove with the Hafeezpet land scamster?" questioned Sultan.

50 acres belong to Dargah



He strongly condemned the media reports regarding Survey No 80, Hafeezpet Village, where 50 acres of land is under question. It was highlighted that the issue was between Bhuma Akhila Priya and Katikaneni Praveen Kumar and others. "But, originally the said issue land is a part of Wakf land belonging to Dargah's attached land (140 acre), which is registered and notified Wakf," he stated.

"Chief Minister is secular and very serious about safeguarding Wakf properties and is very strict when it comes to land scamsters. The allegations leveled by the senior BJP leader are false and baseless," he added.