Telangana: CM KCR to review on Dalit Bandhu scheme in Karimnagar today

The Telangana chief minister who is on his toes ever since the former minister Etela Rajender resigned to the party is scheduled to visit Karimnagar district today to conduct review over the Dalit Bandhu. Earlier, CM KCR who reached Hanmakonda in a helicopter on Thursday night attended the wedding of the son of State Planning Commission Vice President B. Vinod Kumar. Later they reached their residence at Thigalaguttapalli in Karimnagar by road.



KCR on Friday will attend the wedding of former TRS state labor union president Roop Singh Kumar at 10.30 am on Friday in Alugunur abd later he arrives at Karimnagar Collectorate at 12.30 pm. There, he along with ministers Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, Collector and other officials will review the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme and leave Karimnagar to Hyderabad by helicopter at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the state SC Corporation on Thursday released another Rs 500 crore to the Karimnagar Collector's account for the management of the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme for pilot project in Huzurabad as per the directions of CM KCR. The governmen has already made arrangements at the field level to undertake the pilot project. With the full release of funds as per the directions of CM KCR, the Dalit Bandhu scheme is yet to be implemented as per the aspirations of CM KCR.