Telangana CM Revanth Reddy arrives in Delhi, to meet Congress Leaders in Delhi

The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revant Reddy, has arrived in Delhi and is scheduled to meet with Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge and KC Venugopal later this evening. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the latest political situation in Telangana.

During the meeting, CM Reddy is expected to provide updates on the current political scenario in the state and strategize with the Congress leaders on potential courses of action. The discussions are likely to focus on key issues affecting Telangana and the party's plan of action going forward.