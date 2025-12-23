  1. Home
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy congratulates new sarpanches, extends best wishes

  • Created On:  23 Dec 2025 1:43 PM IST
In a resounding display of strength, the ruling Congress party has claimed victory in the recent Gram Panchayat elections across Telangana state.

In a resounding display of strength, the ruling Congress party has claimed victory in the recent Gram Panchayat elections across Telangana state. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the newly elected Sarpanches, Deputy Sarpanches, and Ward Members as they assumed office on Tuesday. He expressed his anticipation that these elected would deliver good governance, transform their panchayats into model villages, and earn the admiration of the public.

The elections, which took place in three phases on 11th, 14th, and 17th November, saw the Congress party emerge as the dominant force, winning a total of 6,821 seats. The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) followed with 3,520 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 703 seats. Other parties collectively garnered 1,654 seats.

In a heartfelt message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Reddy extended his best wishes to all those who triumphed in the panchayat elections.

Telangana Gram Panchayat electionsRevanth ReddyCongress victory Telangananew sarpanches Telanganalocal body elections
