Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Governor CP Radhakrishnan Ahead of Transfer

In a significant political development in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with the current Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting took place following the recent announcement from the President regarding the appointment of CP Radhakrishnan as the new Governor of Maharashtra, a role he is set to assume shortly.

As part of this transition, Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana, taking over the responsibilities from Radhakrishnan. Varma is scheduled to take the oath of office within the next two days.

During their meeting, CM Revanth Reddy and Governor Radhakrishnan discussed various matters concerning the state before attending assembly meetings later in the day. This encounter marks the conclusion of Radhakrishnan's term in Telangana as he prepares for his new role in Maharashtra.