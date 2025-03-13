Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Central Support for Global Events in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Delhi, seeking support for the state’s initiatives aimed at sustaining the Telangana Rising vision over the next 25 years.

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted Hyderabad’s role in hosting several prestigious international events this year, including the Miss World pageant, the Global Deep Tech Summit, Bharat Summit, and IndiaJoy, which showcases Telangana’s strength in animation, gaming, VFX, and the entertainment industry.

The Chief Minister urged the External Affairs Minister to extend diplomatic support to ensure the success of these global events. Additionally, he requested greater promotion and prominence for Telangana Rising in Indian programmes held abroad.

Minister Jaishankar responded positively to Revanth Reddy’s appeal, acknowledging Telangana’s status as a rapidly developing state and Hyderabad as one of the fastest-growing cities globally. He assured that the Ministry of External Affairs would provide necessary support for the state’s international initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid and Members of Parliament Anil Kumar Yadav, Dr. Mallu Ravi, and Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy.