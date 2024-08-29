Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Takes a Firm Stand on Encroachments, Issues Notice to His Own Family Member

Live
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is taking a tough stance on illegal encroachments across Hyderabad, including those by his own family.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is taking a tough stance on illegal encroachments across Hyderabad, including those by his own family. Recently, notices were issued to CM Reddy's brother, Tirupati Reddy, and several other prominent individuals, directing them to remove unauthorised structures within the Partly Buffer Zone of Durgam Cheruvu water body within 30 days.
The initiative, part of the government's HYDRA project to protect water bodies and prevent encroachments, is a clear indication that no one is above the law. A Telangana supporter recently tweeted about a conversation with the CM, where he emphasised his commitment to tackling illegal constructions in all areas of the city, including the Old City, with the statement: "Old city or any city, #Thaggedhele."
When questioned about potential encroachments by his own family members, CM Reddy responded that any illegal structures would be demolished if found. This demonstrates the government's resolve to apply the rules equally, regardless of social or political status. A verified twitter account with bio-“Telangana bhajana batch”, Naveena noted, "The sense I got is, Rich & Prominent persons should be more scared of HYDRA."
The Chief Minister has also prioritised environmental conservation, making it clear that preventing sewage from entering the twin reservoirs and protecting lakes are top priorities. "Anything in Full Tank Level (FTL), Buffer Zone, or lake area has to go," CM Reddy stated, underscoring his administration’s commitment to preserving the city's natural resources.