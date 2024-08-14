Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's to arrive in Hyderabad from US, to lay stone for Cognizant

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's team is scheduled to arrive at Shamshabad Airport at 11 AM today, following a productive foreign tour focused on attracting investments to the state.

The delegation, led by the Chief Minister, embarked on the international trip on the 3rd of this month, starting with a week-long stay in the United States before heading to South Korea. In Seoul, Reddy and his team spent two days meeting with various companies and officials, cementing partnerships aimed at boosting economic growth in Telangana.

During his visit to South Korea, Revanth Reddy successfully signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), including a pivotal agreement with Cognizant. This MoU, signed on the 5th of this month while in America, lays the groundwork for the establishment of a new Cognizant campus in Kokapeta, Hyderabad.

With the foundation stone for this new facility set to be laid soon, the Telangana government is optimistic about the positive impact these investments will have on the state’s economy. The swift development following the MOUs demonstrates the government's commitment to enhancing its investment landscape.