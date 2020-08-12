Telangana: Collectors can rope in agencies for construction of public toilets

Hyderabad: In an attempt to speed up construction of public toilets including She-Toilets, community toilets etc, the State government has authorised the district Collectors to rope in agencies at district level who could take up construction of toilets on the rates desired by the district level Committee of Engineers.



The State government had estimated that for a population of 77 lakh in the 139 ULBs excluding GHMC, 7,685 public toilets would be needed and the Municipal Administration department had fixed a deadline of August 15 to have as many toilets as possible. With the tender process being time consuming, the government has authorised the district Collectors to empanel agencies at district level. This step would prevent the need to go for tender every time and a lot of time can be saved in the process. The Committee of Engineers would consist of Superintending Engineer (R&B), Superintending Engineer (RWS/PR) and Superintending Engineer / Executive Engineer of district headquarter ULB and the rates proposed by the committee should be approved by the Collector.

The cost varies from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh depending upon particular design.

According to officials, this is the largest drive in public toilets anywhere in the country and Hyderabad now will be by far the only city with more than 10,000 public toilets. So far 3,850 toilets have been completed in 139 ULBs in the State and 7,065 in GHMC limits. In GHMC almost 20 per cent (about 1500) of new toilets are on BOT basis and rest are on clustering maintenance basis.

The design of such toilets whether standalone or community toilets (having more than one seat) would be finalised by the district Collector with the assistance of the Municipal Commissioners of the ULBs.

These toilets would be equipped with proper ventilation, proper water supply and having electrical connection wherever needed. The toilets in commercial areas can be taken up on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on the lines of Loo Café in Hyderabad wherein it would be designed, constructed and maintained by the agency at their own cost.