Telangana: Colleges for PG, PhD students to be open from October 15

Hyderabad: The State government has issued a few relaxations under unlock-5 norms announced by the Union government recently. Higher educational institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and post graduate students of technical and professional programmes are permitted to open from October 15.



Colleges and other higher education institutions are encouraged to adopt online education. Separate orders regarding opening of schools and coaching centres would be issued separately. Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons would be permitted to open from October 15.

The social gatherings including academic, sports, entertainment, wedding, cultural, religious and political functions with a ceiling of 100 persons are also permitted outside the containment zones. Separate orders regarding opening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes would be issued separately.

All the establishments will have to comply with the Standard Operational Procedure. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the order that strict lockdown would be in force in the containment zones till October 31.