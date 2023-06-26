Telangana: Concerns mount as eye operations delayed under Kanti Velugu

Rangareddy: The Kanti Velugu programme, aimed at achieving a blindness-free Telangana, recently concluded with the distribution of eye drops and spectacles to thousands of individuals in Rangareddy. However, concerns have emerged as no concrete steps have been taken to address the need for eye operations for those diagnosed with cataracts and other visual impairments. Out of the 58,230 people identified as requiring operations during the first phase of the programme, only 8,000 individuals have received treatment, leaving 50,230 people anxiously awaiting their turn.



The second phase of theprogramme, which aimed to tackle the issue of poor eyesight among the population, primarily focused on distributing spectacles to those in need. Medical camps were organised, and tests were conducted for individuals aged 18 and above. Among the participants, nearsighted individuals were provided with reading glasses, while those with other vision problems were referred to prescription glasses.

However, individuals requiring more advanced treatment, such as eye operations, were left disappointed as no specialised camps or arrangements were made for them. In Rangareddy district alone, 80 medical teams comprising 640 personnel conducted camps in 558 village panchayats over a span of 100 days. A total of 8,50,879 people were examined, with 1,05,379 individuals receiving reading glasses for nearsightedness. Additionally, 95,057 people were diagnosed with various other eye problems, of which 60,731 individuals were provided prescription glasses, while 34,326 individuals received prescription glasses. However, the lack of clarity regarding the need for operations after the eye tests has raised concerns among the participants.

The programme did not organise any special camps or arrangements for individuals requiring surgical interventions, leaving them uncertain about their future treatment options. Despite the identification of 58,230 individuals needing operations during the first phase, no progress has been made in providing them with the necessary surgical procedures. Out of disenchantment, some individuals have sought treatment in private hospitals at their own expense.

The delay in eye operations has caused distress among those in need, as they continue to wait for their turn for treatment. The government has identified 25 nodal hospitals in the district for eye treatment, but only a few of them are public hospitals. Despite 50,230 individuals waiting for surgery, there has been no indication of when these operations will take place. Some patients have voiced their concerns, demanding answers from the government.

Venkateshwar Rao, the District Medical Officer, acknowledged the successful completion of the second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme and expressed gratitude to the medical and health department employees for their cooperation. However, he stated that the implementation of operations would be carried out as directed by the government, without providing a specific timeline.