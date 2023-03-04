Telangana Congress begins Bye Bye KCR campaign ahead of polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy has begun a campaign against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ahead of assembly polls.

KCR, who visited Nizamabad district on Wednesday, said that he is getting old, which the TPCC caught and tweeted saying #ByeByeKCR.

Since then, the representatives and supporters of Congress are cited using the hashtag in their tweets.

Such campaigns have been used as a political strategy by opposition parties in the past decade and are often seen trending online and offline.



In the 2019 elections, slogans against the then Chandrababu government were raised saying 'Bye Bye Babu' where the YSR leaders including Jagan and Sharmila used the slogan wherever they toured.

Revanth Reddy's 'Haath se Haath Jodo yatra' in the Bhimadevarapalli mandal of Hanmakonda district heard the party supporters chanting 'Bye Bye KCR' while they marched.