Telangana Congress Leaders Protest Against The Hike Of Fuel Prices

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said that while international oil prices were falling, petrol and digital prices are rising in India. He was angry that petrol and diesel prices had gone up 43 times this year. He accused the Modi government of robbing the poor. He said poor, middle-class people are suffering severely due to the hike in the prices. Congress leaders in Hyderabad have raised concerns over petrol and diesel prices and demanded an immediate reduction in prices.

Congress leaders have protested and raised concerns over the hike of prices at Nakkalagutta in Hanmakonda in Warangal Urban District. They demanded an immediate reduction in petrol and diesel prices. They also chanted anti-central government slogans. Congress leaders also stated that boosting costs during the current Covid-19 situation is inappropriate. In Karimnagar, the Congress party staged a protest demanding a reduction in petrol and diesel prices.

TPCC Working President Ponnam Prabhakar took part in the protest. Congress leaders also said that, on one side, people are suffering from a lot of problems due to the corona, while the central government is hiking the oil prices. Ponnam Prabhakar said the central and state governments should respond and reduce prices immediately.