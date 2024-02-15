Telangana Congress Rajya Sabha candidates to file nomination today

The nomination process for Congress Rajya Sabha candidates in Telangana will soon take place, with Renuka Choudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav expected to file their nominations. Notably, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh is expected to be a part of this process.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) recently announced the selection of two candidates from Telangana for the Rajya Sabha. Renuka Choudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav have been given this opportunity by the AICC. Anil Kumar Yadav, who happens to be the son of former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, will now enter the Rajya Sabha as a young representative.

It came as a surprise that Anil Kumar Yadav's name emerged during the selection process, and he was given this chance through the Youth Congress quota.

