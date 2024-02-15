  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Congress Rajya Sabha candidates to file nomination today

Telangana Congress Rajya Sabha candidates to file nomination today
x
Highlights

The nomination process for Congress Rajya Sabha candidates in Telangana will soon take place, with Renuka Choudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav expected to file their nominations.

The nomination process for Congress Rajya Sabha candidates in Telangana will soon take place, with Renuka Choudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav expected to file their nominations. Notably, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh is expected to be a part of this process.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) recently announced the selection of two candidates from Telangana for the Rajya Sabha. Renuka Choudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav have been given this opportunity by the AICC. Anil Kumar Yadav, who happens to be the son of former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, will now enter the Rajya Sabha as a young representative.

It came as a surprise that Anil Kumar Yadav's name emerged during the selection process, and he was given this chance through the Youth Congress quota.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X