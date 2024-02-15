Live
- Leaked! iPhone 16 Neural Engine Upgrade to Boost iOS 18 AI Features
- Centre holding industry meet in Hyderabad to speed up coal gasification projects
- West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in ICU in Kolkata hospital
- Honor brings X smartphone series to India, launches smartwatch, earbuds
- UP teachers to be trained to handle cross-disabilities in classrooms
- Indian websites, applications saw over 5.14 bn cyberattacks in 2023: Report
- Indian food services market likely to surpass $100 bn by 2028: Report
- Man found dead at Delhi’s rain basera
- Dive and Strengthen: 5 Easy Exercises to Beat High Blood Pressure
- Sonia Gandhi pens emotional letter to people of Rae Bareli on her RS move
Just In
Telangana Congress Rajya Sabha candidates to file nomination today
The nomination process for Congress Rajya Sabha candidates in Telangana will soon take place, with Renuka Choudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav expected to file their nominations.
The nomination process for Congress Rajya Sabha candidates in Telangana will soon take place, with Renuka Choudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav expected to file their nominations. Notably, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh is expected to be a part of this process.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) recently announced the selection of two candidates from Telangana for the Rajya Sabha. Renuka Choudhary and Anil Kumar Yadav have been given this opportunity by the AICC. Anil Kumar Yadav, who happens to be the son of former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, will now enter the Rajya Sabha as a young representative.
It came as a surprise that Anil Kumar Yadav's name emerged during the selection process, and he was given this chance through the Youth Congress quota.