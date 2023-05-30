Telangana Congress slams Modi government’s 9 year long rule

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president Niranjan on Tuesday slammed the nine year long rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and about the progress achieved by the Central government during its 9-year rule. Commenting on the Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan of the party, he asked the ruling party as to what Modi did in his 9 year long rule.

He alleged that Modi was wasting public money in his rule. He said that the people of the country were aware of the Adani and Ambani scams and added that only scams had taken place in the BJP rule . He alleged that the BJP rulers had made false allegations against their party leader Rajiv Gandhi in bofors scam while noting that the total scam was of just Rs70 Crores. He said that the scam involving Neerav Modi was of Rs14,000 crores . He asked Modi as to what happened to his promise of developing the country by folllwinf the Gujarat model.

He also asked Modi as to what happened to his promise of providing 2 crore jobs per annum. He mocked that Modi was holding election rallies in Karnataka when the entire State of Manipur was burning.