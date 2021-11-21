Telangana Congress yet to decide on contesting in MLC elections under Local Bodies

The Telangana Congress has been discussing the issue of contesting in the MLC elections under local bodies. Meanwhile, Telangana Congress Election Management Committee Chairman Damodar Raja Narasimha said the decision would be announced in a day or two. He said some leaders still needed to be consulted on the matter.



He said that he had discussed the issue with the party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan. He said their decision would be communicated to the superiors and then there would be a statement on the issue of contesting the elections.



However, the Congress party alleged that the local body leaders who have won from Congress were lured by the ruling TRS and switched the party. He disclosed that the decision taken at the TPCC level will be reported to the superior and announced after the approval.

Although Congress has already decided in principle to stay away from the contest, it is learned that it is expected to be announced after high command's approval.