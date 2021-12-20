Telangana: Consider 2 components of KLIS as one

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday wrote a letter to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) requesting it to consider the two components in Kalwakurty Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as one.



In the letter to the Board Chairman, Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (CAD) Engineer-in-Chief (General) Muralidhar said that the mentioning of the second component of the scheme by stating that it has been increased to 40 TMC from 25 TMC was wrong. The Engineer-in-Chief said that the allocations were not increased to Kalwakurthy Ayacut although it had been increased from 2.5 lakh acres to 3.64 lakh acres. He made it clear that the State government had increased the allocations as per the increased ayacut.

The DPR (Detailed Project Report) submitted before Brijesh Kumar Tribunal in 2006 had clearly stated that the water was taken for the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation scheme at 800 feet of Srisailam reservoir.