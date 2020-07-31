Telangana: Constable couple suspended for forgery in Mancherial

forgery by the Ramangundam police commissioner V Satyanarayana on Friday. Constable couple -- Y Jayachandra and M Vanitha who was working at Mancherial police station has been suspended on the charges ofby the Ramangundam police commissioner V Satyanarayana on Friday.

Jayachandra and M Vanitha forged the signature of sub-inspector to avail a sick leave. CP V Satyanarayana said that the couple brought disrepute to the department by involving in the unlawful act. Suspending the couple, the CP also warned others in the department of stern action in case of negligence in discharging their duties and disciplinary action against those for dereliction of duties.

On July 13, 2020 - a constable of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) was arrested for outraging the modesty of a woman. Veerababu, a native of Nalgonda hitchhiked on a woman's vehicle to his office as she was going on the same route. They exchanged their phone numbers and Veerababu asked her to call him for any help.

Later, he started to send her messages and tried to video call her despite the woman rejected it. Fed up with the harassment, the woman approached Banjara Hills police who arrested the accused.