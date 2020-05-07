Telangana cop clarifies on being clicked with liquor bottles

Hyderabad: Police constable ASD Shanthi clarified that a photo published in The Hans India gave a wrong impression that she was encouraging purchase of liquor.

She said that she had received a telephone call from her brother who was waiting at the roadside near Paradise on Wednesday asking her to pick him up as she was going home after completing her duty under the jurisdiction of Ramgopalpet police station.

She said the photo gave an impression that she was buying liquor. She said her brother had purchased the liquor at a store and she only went there to pick him up on way home.

Shanti said that she has been helping the poor by supplying essential commodities in the crisis time and has been on duty as part of the frontline warriors.

However, The Hans India clarifies that the report "TS Witnesses Disciplined Liquor Sale for which a collage of photos were used does not mention her name nor does it say anywhere that she had purchased or encouraged purchase of liquor.

In fact the report said TS had witnessed disciplined liquor sale and cops managed to ensure smooth run of liquor sale.