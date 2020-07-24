Telangana Coronavirus community transmission has started, hints Health department

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Health department has hinted at that the community transmission of coronavirus has started in the Telangana State.



Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao said that coming four to five weeks are very crucial and people will have to be very alert taking all safety precautions. Elaborating details, Srinivas Rao said cases are increasing in districts although there is a slight decline in GHMC limits. People living in the erstwhile district headquarters should not be complacent by any means.

" If anyone has symptoms like fever, cold or cough they should immediately consult a doctor without delay. Using medication on their own for these symptoms is not advisable and any delay in approaching doctors at the right time can pose risk to life .One does not know where is the source of the virus and its intensity at this point of time and hence people should not be negligent at all," he said.

The Health Director added that they are doing corona tests in nearly 290 centres in the GHMC limits.

Meanwhile, Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy was critical of some people giving statements that they got tested four or five times so far. He said people without symptoms getting tested means depriving test chances for other symptomatic patients who stand in queues at testing centres.

DME was also critical of some sections lodging PILs in courts thus demoralising the frontline healthcare workers who have working with commitment for the last four and half months. The health official pointed out that of the 1000 healthcare staff is among 50,000 positive cases in the State.

Commenting on the chorus for inclusion of corona treatment under Aarogyasri scheme, the health official appealed to the people to avail treatment in the State hospitals instead of spending lakhs of rupees in corporate hospitals. They said that over 17,000 beds have been readied in the State hospitals and private medical colleges for free treatment.