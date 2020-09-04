Telangana: Covid-infected woman hangs self in hospital in Khammam

A 65-year-old woman who was infected with coronavirus hanged herself from the ceiling of the hospital bathroom in Khammam on Thursday night. She was identified as Medaramatla Mariamma (65), a native of Buddharam village of Garla Mandal in Mahabubabad district.

Mariamma got admitted to Khammam district hospital on September 2 after being tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, the woman is said to have worried about the disease if she would get cured and also feared insults from the villagers if they learn about her disease.

Depressed over the issues, she went to the bathroom in the hospital and hanged herself from the ceiling. The Khammam police registered a case and launched an investigation after a complaint filed by the hospital authorities. The death of woman created panic among other patients in the COVID isolation ward in the hospital.

Last week, a 50-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming suicide fearing of getting infected with coronavirus here in Malakpet of Hyderabad. The woman was worried after her tenant tested positive for the virus and feared that she would contract the virus. She went into depression and consumed insecticide when her husband was sleeping. She was taken to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.