Telangana: Covid, Swine flu added to Arogyasri

Hyderabad: Coronavirus also can be treated under Arogyasri Scheme now as the Telangana government has taken a decision to include Covid-19 treatment in the Arogyasri. Department of State Medical Health has issued internal orders for implementation. The scheme will be implemented jointly with the Union government's Ayushman Bharat. It has been limited to government hospitals in the initial phase later it will be extended to private hospitals in a phased manner.



Apart from Coronavirus, Swine flu treatment has also been added to the list of Arogyasri, each family could avail the free treatment of Rs 5 lakh. About 26 lakh families will benefit from the scheme. People are urging the government to introduce it in private hospitals to avoid exorbitant charges by private hospitals.

The Telangana government has decided to provide package-wise treatment for various diseases that comes with Covid. Medical services are available under the packages in General Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, and Critical Care categories. While 949 diseases have been treated so far under the Arogyasri scheme. Coronavirus treatment is available to adults as well as children under the Arogyasri scheme. People are glad about the announcement and demanding government to implement it in private hospitals as soon as possible.