Telangana CS Somesh Kumar calls for judicious use of medical oxygen

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the State Health officials to have a triage in every hospital to effectively provide treatment based on patient's condition. He also directed to make optimum use of Corona Care Centres (CCC), and patients with mild symptoms can be treated at these centres. He said that no patient should be denied treatment when they come to the hospital.

The Chief Secretary held a video conference with the District Collectors, Additional Collectors, District Hospital/Area Hospital Superintendents and other officials on steps to be taken to control Covid-19, from BRKR Bhavan here on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the imperative need to judicious and optimal way to utilise the infrastructure and human resources for effective management of Covid control. He stressed the need to synergise the efforts of all the departments to combat Covid pandemic. The Collectors were empowered to draft personnel from other departments and also to recruit personnel on temporary basis, if necessary.

Somesh Kumar also asked district authorities to ensure sufficient medical oxygen supplies were available in all hospitals in the State. He stressed the need to judiciously utilise the oxygen which was precious at this moment and to ensure that not a single unit of oxygen was wasted. It has been emphasised that effective management of present Covid wave was largely dependent on effective utilisation of oxygen.

He directed the officials to convert essential available wards into Covid wards with oxygen supported beds and ICU with ventilators facility to accommodate more patients. He also suggested to utilise all the infrastructure and human resources available in teaching hospitals. The Chief Secretary informed that the government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore to setup additional 12,000 beds with oxygen facility to augment the Covid situation in coming days. He instructed District Collectors to complete the task on war footing.