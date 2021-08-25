  • Menu
Telangana: Cyberabad CO VC Sajjanar transferred as TSRTC MD

VC Sajjanar
VC Sajjanar

Highlights

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has been transferred and posted as Managing Director of TSRTC.

Government on Wednesday issued orders transferring two IPS officers. While Sajjanar was posted as TSRTC MD, IPS officer Stephen Ravindra has been posted as Cyberabad police commissioner.

There was in charge MD for RTC as transparent department Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma was overseeing the activities of the corporation. The chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently reviewed the corporation and had decided to have an IPS officer in the post of MD.K. Chandrashekhar

