Telangana: Dalit Bandhu extended to four new mandals

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday announced extension of the Dalit Bandhu scheme to four other mandals of four districts. This is in addition to the Huzurabad segment in Karimnagar district.

The scheme will be implemented in all villages of four new mandals in four assembly constituencies, the government said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had stated that the scheme for Dalit empowerment will be started immediately in four more mandals in addition to Huzurabad. The new four mandals are represented by Dalit leaders in north, south, east and west regions of the State.

The selected mandals are Chinthakani, Madhira segment (Khammam district), Thirumalagiri, Tungaturti segment (Suryapet), Charagonda, Achampet segment (Nagarkurnool) and Nizamsagar, Jukkal (Kamareddy) district respectively. With this the CM is able to put a tab on the Opposition parties crying foul on the scheme. The parties are demanding that the scheme be implemented in all districts.

In a release, the CMO stated that the government will offer the scheme to four new mandals in all four regions. KCR, on his return from Delhi, will call a meeting of MLAs and collectors of the four districts to decide on its implementation. The government has released Rs 2,000 crore to the Huzurabad segment for implementing the scheme. It was launched at Vasalamarri village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district by the CM. The government released Rs 7.6 crore to help Rs 10 lakh each to 76 families in Vasalamarri under the scheme