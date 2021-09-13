Telangana: Dalit Bandhu-type schemes for all

Hyderabad: The State Government is contemplating extending Dalit Bandhu-type scheme to all sections of society. The Government has recently launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme under which Rs 10 lakh is given to each member of the SC community who wants to become an entrepreneur. The government now proposes to extend this scheme to all sections.

This was stated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after a day-long brainstorming session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The meeting decided that as far as Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries are concerned, they can take up gas dealerships, transport permits, mining leases, outsourcing contracts, civil contracts, setting up of Mee Seva centres under the scheme.

He said constitution of village, mandal, Assembly constituency, district and state-level Dalit Bandhu committees would be completed for the effective implementation of the scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the government would provide reservation to Dalits in granting government licences in according contracts in government works. He felt that these measures would help in economic empowerment of the SC communities.

He asked officials to adopt a parental approach while implementing the scheme so that the targets can be easily achieved. He is confident that Dalits would emerge as a strong trading community soon in Telangana. The Chief Minister suggested the officials to encourage Dalit youth as future entrepreneurs under the scheme.

KCR said that the government would earmark special funds for the scheme in a phased manner. He instructed the district Collectors to pick resource persons from the committees to be formed to monitor the implementation of the scheme.

The Chief Minister also took suggestions from the people's representatives representing the four mandals which have been selected for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leader M Narasimhulu were present in the meeting.