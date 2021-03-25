Telangana: Debts drive four-member family to commit suicide in Mancherial

Debts drove four members of a family to commit suicide here at Malkapalli of Kasipeta mandal of Mancherial district. The couple is said to have poisoned their two children - a son and a daughter before hanging themselves in a room.

It is learned that the daughter of the couple had come to visit her parents from her in-laws' home. The police registered a case and are investigating.

A notice note was recovered in the house in which the family stated that they have faced severe losses in cotton cultivation and were unable to clear the debts. According to the villagers, the family is said to have promised the creditor to repay the amount on March 25.

However, the family was found dead on the same day. The bodies were sent to the district government hospital for autopsy.