Telangana: Degree student found dead in Peddapalli

In a shocking incident, a degree student was found dead here under suspicious circumstances near Vennampalli of Kalwasrirampur mandal on Sunday. He was identified as Dama Tarun.



According to police, Dama Tarun (19), a native of Gangaram of Kalwasrirampur mandal, was studying degree in a college in Peddapalli. Two persons from the same village, Nune Shiva and Nune Anil, made a phone call to Tarun and picked him up in a two-wheeler from the latter's residence on Friday. As Tarun did not return home after a long time, their parents lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case and took up the investigation.



On Sunday morning, villagers of Vennampalli found the body in the outskirts and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot.



Tarun's parents Dama Mondaiah and Padma alleged that Shiva and Anil along with others killed their son. Villagers said that Tarun was in love with a girl from the same village. The girl's family was opposed to their relationship, and they killed Tarun, they said.



SI Venkateshwar said that the reasons for the death of Tarun would be known soon.