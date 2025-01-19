Telangana Delegation Wraps Up Successful Singapore Visit

Led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Rising delegation completed a productive three-day visit to Singapore. The visit included discussions with major business leaders, investors, and representatives from the Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

Significant Developments:

On the final day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and senior officials met with prominent industry leaders. They discussed investment opportunities in Telangana and the state’s policies supporting industries. Participants in these discussions included:

Pradeepto Biswas, CEO of Indian Ocean Group

Lim Him Chuan, DBS Country Head

Amit Sharma, DBS Group Head

Gautam Banerjee, Senior MD and Chairman, Blackstone Singapore

Peng Wee Tan, Senior MD, Blackstone Real Estate

Omar Shahzad, CEO, Mainhardt Group

Major Outcomes:

Skill Development Collaboration: Telangana signed an agreement with the Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to establish the Telangana Young India Skill University, focusing on advanced technical training for youth.

AI-Based Data Center: ST Telemedia Global Data Centers agreed to invest ₹3,500 crore in setting up an AI-driven data center in Hyderabad’s Future City.

IT Park Investment: CapitaLand announced plans to develop an IT park in Hyderabad with an investment of ₹450 crore.

Semiconductor Sector Growth: Discussions with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association opened new opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in Telangana.

Telangana on the Global Map:

The delegation presented Telangana’s strengths as an investment destination and showcased Hyderabad as a growing hub for technology and innovation.

Next Destination: Davos

After the Singapore visit, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Sridhar Babu, and officials will head to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum’s Annual Summit. The state team aims to attract more global investments and position Hyderabad as a preferred location for businesses worldwide.

This tour reflects Telangana’s efforts to connect with international markets and drive industrial growth.