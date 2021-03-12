Telangana: Demand for higher funds for agriculture

Musheerabad: The Telangana Rythu Sangham on Thursday wrote to Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, demanding an increased budget allocation to the department. Sangham general secretary T Sagar made nine suggestions to the minister, including sanctioning 18 per cent farm loans out of all bank commercial funds.

The letter wanted the government to allocate funds in the budget for a one-time loan waiver and to extend the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema schemes to all farmers with suitable allocations.

Referring to agri plan, the Sangham wanted it to be released in the first week of April itself, after holding an all-party meeting. The agriculture department should function as per the plan and all vacant posts in it should be filled. On compensation for natural disasters, the letter stated that Rs.3,000 crore should be allotted in the budget for extending assistance to affected farmers.

Referring to farm subsidies, the Sangham wanted Rs.250 crore for seeds, Rs.500 crore for machinery, Rs.600 crore for fertilizers & pesticides, besides providing quality tools to ryots. The letter suggests allocation of Rs.3,000 crore for market intervention and setting up of price fixation organisation, on the lines of one in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.