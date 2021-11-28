  • Menu
Telangana: Doctor and patient dies of a heart attack in Kamareddy district

The tragic incident took place in Kamareddy district where the doctor who tried to save the life of a patient who had a heart stroke also died of a heart attack along with the patient. The incident has shocked everyone in the district. Going into details, a man from Gujjal Thanda in Gandhari mandal had a heart attack and was shifted to a local nursing home. However, Dr. Laxman had a heart attack while giving treatment and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, as the patient's relatives immediately tried to rush him to Kamareddy Hospital, he was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital. As both the doctor and patient breathed last at a time, tragic scenes appeared in the locality.

Residents of Kamareddy queued up at the hospital on a large scale after learning that the young Dr. Laxman had suffered a heart attack. Locals are worried about the death of a young doctor who always looks healthy.

