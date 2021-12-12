Telangana: Doctor commits suicide by injecting poison through a saline bottle in Hyderabad

The atrocity took place in Hyderabad where a doctor has committed suicide by injecting poison in a saline bottle. The incident, which came to light recently, took place within the confines of SR Nagar police station. According to SR Nagar police, Dr. Rajkumar, 29, of Badvel, of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, was working as a doctor at a private hospital on Ameerpeta Shyamkaran Road.

Against this backdrop, the doctor was living alone in a rented house in BK Guda. However, he called a friend on Friday and said that he was not feeling well. Shortly afterwards, a friend called back but Rajkumar did not respond.

The suspicious friend informed another doctor Srikanth who came to see him lying unconscious with a saline bottle in his hand. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Father Kondipalli Subbarao has lodged a complaint and the case is being registered and investigated, police said. Police said Raj Kumar died after ingesting poison in saline and asserted they are investigating why he committed suicide.