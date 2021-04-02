Telangana: Double bedroom houses, bus stand inaugurated at Khammam

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated double bedroom houses at Tekulapalli mandal of Khammam district.

Around 1,004 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 60.20 crore were inaugurated by ministers KT Rama Rao, Prashanth Reddy and Puvvada Ajay. They also launched the anganwadi centres, a vegetable market complex near the houses.





KT Rama Rao also inaugurated newly constructed TSRTC bus stand in Khammam which was built at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The newly constructed bus stand has 30 platforms with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. After launching the bus stand, the minister addressed a gathering stating the state government is trying to strengthen TSRTC and launched RTC cargo services to attain profits.

"The government is striving for the welfare of the RTC workers. New bus stands will be constructed in all the towns if RTC could bring more profits," he said.



