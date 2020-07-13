Telangana: Driver out of duty, doctor drives tractor to shift Covid body to burial ground

Hyderabad: As Covid-19 is spreading its dimensions across the state, increasing the risk for the communities, doctors, and others in the healthcare sectors who are striving hard to provide the best of their services to the affected.

Dr Sriram from the Peddapalli district in Telangana who is the incharge of Covid-19 ward in the district hospital was actively involved in the fight against the virus right from the beginning. However, this time, he has gone the extra mile by shifting a Covid patient's body. As there was a delay in shifting the body from the hospital, he himself drove a tractor with the body to the burial ground and this service has added praises to the doctor.

According to sources, a Covid patient has been undergoing treatment at the Peddapalli district hospital for the last few days, where Dr Sriram has been working. On Sunday, he was deceased to the infection. All such bodies are being transported in a municipal tractor.

On Sunday also, the tractor from Peddapalli municipality was kept available at the hospital to transport the bodies of the patients, but due to some reasons, the driver on duty was not available at the hospital. The staff tried to reach him on his phone but in vain. As it was getting delayed in shifting the body, the matter was taken to the notice of Dr Sriram.

At that time he was overseeing patients under his care at the hospital. Without wasting much time, he wore a PPE kit, completed all necessary formalities at the hospital, and drove the tractor himself.

Telangana finance minister T. Harish Rao praised the doctor through twitter. "Dr Sriram garu. Heartfelt wishes. You have proved humanity is still alive in humans. You also made us experience God in Humans. You are an inspiration to all those who are in this fight against Corona. I also salute to all those who are putting in efforts for the people and their health," says in his tweet.